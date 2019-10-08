|
|
5/9/1933 - 10/5/2019
ALPHARETTA, GA- Richard Wayne (Dick) Clark died October 5, 2019 in Johns Creek, Georgia. He was born May 9, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. He was the 9th of what turned out to be 10 children for Stephen & Gertrude Clark -- he outlived all of his beloved siblings, Mary, Marguerite, Bernard, Marjorie, Stephen, Gilbert, Raymond, Cecilia, and Thomas.
The family moved to Miami, Florida when Dick was 4, but he returned to Texas after the death of his mother in 1942. He attended Loyola University, then returned to Miami to go into the construction business with his brothers. Like his brother Steve Clark (long time Mayor of Miami and Dade County), Dick was also active in Florida politics - serving as State Representative from 1968 - 1976. During that period he also served as Majority Leader.
He married Margaret Diane LaPrade on October 13, 1956. She survives him along with their four children; Lisa, Rick, Christina, and Caryn; and seven grandchildren, Erika, Lauren, Brendan, Carly, Trevor, Dylan, and Clark.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019