Richard Wayne Hensley
1935 - 2020
Richard Wayne Hensley, 85, of Hendersonville, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2020, at his home, after an extended illness. He was born January 19, 1935, in Henderson County, to Robert and Rowena Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Verona Hensley, and eldest son, Robert Hensley.
He lived a life that demonstrated his commitment to God and family. He served the Lord on mission trips distributing Christian booklets to help many people in need and witness to salvation. He was a patriotic veteran of the Air Force, serving 21 years, including service during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his three children; Stephen Hensley and his wife Mary Jo of Pittsboro, Sheryl Hensley Osteen and her husband Eddie, of Horse Shoe and Richard P. Hensley and his wife Kim of Hendersonville. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Mandy Osteen, Emma Hensley, Madison Hensley and Jessica Gaytan and her husband Sam and great granddaughter Emry Gaytan.
The family would like to thank the team of doctors and nurses at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville for exceptional care provided to him over the many years of his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations, in Richard's memory, be directed to Naples Baptist Church, 799 Rugby Dr., Naples, NC 28791.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center will announce the arrangements.

Published in Times-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
