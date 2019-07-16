|
ETOWAH, NC-Rick A. London, 66, of Etowah, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home with the love of his life, Sharon "Kay" London.
Rick loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving in addition to Kay is his daughter, Kelly Davis, her husband Shann and their children, Harrison and Bryn Davis all of Fletcher; a son, Adam London and his children, Lucas and Levi London all of Etowah; his brother, Randy London and his wife Susan of Fletcher as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Rick's life will be held for family and friends at the Etowah Lions Club, 447 Etowah School Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28739 on Sunday July 21 at 2:00pm. Please bring a dish and/or drinks.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 1052, Etowah, NC 28729.
Published in The Times-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019