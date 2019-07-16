Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick A. London

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick A. London Obituary
ETOWAH, NC-Rick A. London, 66, of Etowah, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home with the love of his life, Sharon "Kay" London.
Rick loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving in addition to Kay is his daughter, Kelly Davis, her husband Shann and their children, Harrison and Bryn Davis all of Fletcher; a son, Adam London and his children, Lucas and Levi London all of Etowah; his brother, Randy London and his wife Susan of Fletcher as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Rick's life will be held for family and friends at the Etowah Lions Club, 447 Etowah School Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28739 on Sunday July 21 at 2:00pm. Please bring a dish and/or drinks.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 1052, Etowah, NC 28729.
Published in The Times-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now