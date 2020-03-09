|
Ricky Conrad Hoxit, 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior after a long battle with cancer.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Conrad and Doris Gilbert Hoxit.
Special thanks to the staff at the Elizabeth House for the loving care Ricky received. Thank you to Robbie Gilbert for his loving support. Thank you to Ricky's friend Ronnie.
Jackson Funeral Service will be assisting the family. There will be no services at this time.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020