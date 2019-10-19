|
Rita Marie Cunningham, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
Rita Marie Cunningham was born Rita Marie Cody in Jersey City, NJ on October 27, 1928 to the late Joseph & Sophie Mae Cody. Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Cy Cunningham; and was the eldest of four children who preceded her in death, Lorraine Wesbecker, Kenneth Cody and Carolyn Krohn.
In 1952, she married the late Cy Cunningham and resided in Jersey City, NJ. They moved several times within New Jersey and upon retirement in 1988, decided to move to Flat Rock, NC to enjoy the beautiful mountains. She has lived in Henderson County for the last 31 years.
She had a fulfilling career which she loved as a personnel manager in Human Resources for AT&T. Once she retired, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Peter's Hospital, interviewing patients about their concerns. She also taught ESL for a Literacy Group Organization and made deliveries for Meals on Wheels. Some of her favorite activities included entertaining family and friends at elegant dinner and cocktail parties in her home. In addition, she enjoyed word games, listening to classical music, decorating her home, writing, and was a voracious reader.
She will be remembered by family and friends for her generous and warm spirit, her dry sense of humor, her compassionate nature and her business savvy.
She is survived by her two daughters, Denise and Carol; and three grandchildren, Samantha, Ryan and Kristen. We will always be grateful that she was our Mom.
Services will be private.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019