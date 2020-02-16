|
|
Major Robert Alfred Leach, 80, USAF retired, of Etowah, NC., died peacefully with family on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at The Elizabeth House. He was born October 20, 1939, in Davison, Michigan; son of Mary Knight Simpkin and stepson of Robert Simpkin. He is proceeded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Anne Denise Cotter Leach.
Bob had a distinguished career in the USAF Strategic Air Command as a combat pilot. His career took he and his family all over world and included tours of duty in Vietnam and Germany. He shared his love of travel and adventure with his children. Bob moved to North Carolina in 1988 to enjoy his retirement and to pursue his lifelong passion as an avid deer hunter. He continued to work well into his 70's.
Bob was loved and will be missed by his wife of 25 years, Jeannene C. Leach, of Etowah, NC, his sons, Robert (Denver CO) and Daniel (Charlotte, NC); his daughters, Patricia (Clearwater FL) and Anne (Lexington KY); his stepchildren: Robby Jacobs (wife Susan) and Brigitte Owens (husband Kenny); and his five grandchildren, Thomas, Mackenzie, Kyle, Holly and Sarah.
Special thanks to Susan Jacobs for the care she provided to Bob and Jeannene over the past 4 years and to the staff of The Laurels of Hendersonville and The Elizabeth House.
In lieu of flowers a donation to The Elizabeth House in Flat Rock NC or to Wounded Warriors in Bob's memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020