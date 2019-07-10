|
|
Robert ""Bob"" Andersen, 86, of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Carolina Village Medical Center. Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Andersen.
He was a native of Clinton, Iowa. Bob was a graduate of Iowa State University and received his master's degree from Western Carolina University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as mechanical engineer for DuPont for over 30 years. Bob was an active and devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He also was instrumental in the start of the Hendersonville Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Delores ""Skip"" Andersen; two sons, Terry Andersen and his wife Jane of Asheville and Mark Andersen and his wife Tina of Charlottesville, VA; five grandchildren, Stephanie Andersen, Geoff Andersen, Ashley Das, Caroline Andersen, and Jason Andersen; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Greg Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Bob's memory to: Thrive, 110 Chadwick Square Court, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019