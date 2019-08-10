|
Born June 26th, 1944 Bob went to his Lord on August 7th, 2019
Bob Powell: Farmer/Soldier/Cowboy/Builder
Bob's love of God, family, and his country were unyielding. He believed deeply in true American values, in respect and compassion for his fellow man, in knowing the value of good honest work, in true friendship, in appreciating the beauty of nature, in keeping courage & strength through the adversities of life, in honesty & integrity, generosity and the healing power of love. We thank God for creating a man such as him.
Bob will be missed more than words can ever express by his loving wife and family. Preceded in death by his father Arthur, his mother Ruby and his brother Myron. He is survived by: Wife – Susannah; Sons - Robert Jr. ( wife - Tracy), Kenny (wife - Cindy); Sisters - Betty Ann Hickman (husband George), Arlene Morgan (husband Lawrence), Joyce Powell (partner Irene); Six Grandchildren; 10 Nieces and Nephews.
At his request, there are no services planned.
