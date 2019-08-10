Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arthur Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Arthur Powell Obituary
Born June 26th, 1944 Bob went to his Lord on August 7th, 2019
Bob Powell: Farmer/Soldier/Cowboy/Builder
Bob's love of God, family, and his country were unyielding. He believed deeply in true American values, in respect and compassion for his fellow man, in knowing the value of good honest work, in true friendship, in appreciating the beauty of nature, in keeping courage & strength through the adversities of life, in honesty & integrity, generosity and the healing power of love. We thank God for creating a man such as him.
Bob will be missed more than words can ever express by his loving wife and family. Preceded in death by his father Arthur, his mother Ruby and his brother Myron. He is survived by: Wife – Susannah; Sons - Robert Jr. ( wife - Tracy), Kenny (wife - Cindy); Sisters - Betty Ann Hickman (husband George), Arlene Morgan (husband Lawrence), Joyce Powell (partner Irene); Six Grandchildren; 10 Nieces and Nephews.
At his request, there are no services planned.
To offer condolences, visit: www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now