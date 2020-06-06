Robert B. Tonjes, 89, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born in Nanuet, NY to the late Frank and Alvena Muller Tonjes. Robert was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary H. Tonjes; brother, Frank Alvin Tonjes; and sister, Marjorie Marquardt.

Robert attended Pearl River High School, the Eastman School of Business, and the American Institute of Banking in NY. He served in the US Army, 3rd Armored Division, in the Military Police when stationed in Germany. Robert resided in Rockland County, NY for 61 years, and retired after 35 years of service with Chemical Bank in NYC, now JPMorgan Chase. He moved to the Hendersonville area in 1992.

Robert enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad, especially his trips to Switzerland and England. He enjoyed bowling and belonged to several leagues over the years, and also enjoyed playing golf and watching sporting events. Robert volunteered as an usher at the Flat Rock Playhouse, at the Apple Festival in Hendersonville, and at First Night in Asheville.

Left to cherish his memory are his niece, Lynn Lesko, and her husband, Bob. He will be dearly missed by his friends. He was always there for his family and his friends and willing to lend a helping hand whenever it was needed.

Mr. Tonjes will be laid to rest at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Nanuet, NY, next to his wife Mary.

Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville is assisting his family.





