Robert "Forrest" Bryson Jr. Obituary
Robert "Forrest" Bryson, Jr., 81 of Fruitland, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Robert F. Bryson, Sr. and Evelyn Gordon Bryson. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Sarah LaBerge; and three brothers, Arnold Bryson, Tommy Bryson and Joseph Bryson. Robert served in the US Army from 1954 to 1957. He retired from Moore Farm Equipment and was a member of Naples Baptist Church.
Robert is survived by his wife Jennie K. Bryson; three daughters, Kelly Rhymer and her husband Eddie of Hendersonville, Karla Underwood and her husband Mike of Cary, NC, and Jo Weber and her husband Chris of Broken Arrow, OK; two sons, Bob Bryson and his wife Kristie of Monrovia, MD, and Ron Bryson and his wife Christina of New Port Richey, FL; two sisters, Marguarite McCraw and Elaine Pettit both of Mills River; and four stepchildren, Cheryl Hensley, Paul Gordon, Wayne Gordon, and Tammy Hipps; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Rev. Richard Merck officiating. Burial will follow at Moor-Whitaker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Robert's memory to: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
