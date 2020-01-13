|
Robert "Bob" Chandler, 93, of Hendersonville died peacefully on January 5, 2020 surrounded by friends and family.
He was born in Chicago in 1926, after graduating high school 1943 he went to MIT. He served 2 years in the Army during WWII where he was stationed at WVU in Morgantown, WV. Here he met the love of his life and later married Mae Hughart, his wife of 63 years. He returned to MIT after the war and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He and Mae moved to Chicago where he worked as a research chemist for Diversy Chemical Company. In 1959 he became VP of R&D for Diversy which also came with a family move to London, England for the next 10 years. After returning to Chicago he continued to work for Diversy. He retired in 1989 and he and Mae moved to Cummings Cove in Hendersonville.
He is preceded in death by Mae, who died in 2010. He is survived by 2 children, his son Rob (Sandy) in Burlington, KY and daughter Tricia (Scott) in Southport, NC, three grandsons Jeremy, Bren and Greg, one granddaughter Kerry, and 8 great kids Madison, Scarlett, twins Sophia and Gracie, Gwen, Jackson, Nora, and Rose, and his dog Zipper.
Robert will be remembered as a quiet intellect who had a great sense of humor and the memories of all his funny stories will last forever. He loved to play bridge and tennis and was a great jazz musician. He played the trumpet all his life and was one of the original members of the Hendersonville Swing Band. He was proud to have served in WWII and supported the American Legion and Veterans Association. He was also very lucky to have gone with other Hendersonville veterans on the honor air trip to Washington, DC.
The family will have a private ceremony at a later date where Robert's ashes will be buried in WV next to his wife Mae.
A special thanks to the Four Seasons Hospice team for being so kind and compassionate not only to Robert but also to his family and friends. He will be missed. Memorial donations can be made in Robert's name to Four Seasons CLF, 581 South Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Memorial donations can be made in Robert's name to Four Seasons CLF, 581 South Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020