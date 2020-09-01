Robert Copeland Hunter died on August 27, 2020 at the age of 93 after being hospitalized for an acute illness. He had been in declining health for the last several months.
A highly respected Asheville businessman, Mr. Hunter spent much of his career in the automobile business as the owner of Parkland Corporation and held ownership interests in Hunter & Hunter Partners, LLC and South Asheville Hotel Associates, LLC.
Born in Louisville, KY on June 18, 1927, he was the son of Minnie Bowyer Hunter and Thomas Dunlap Hunter. After moving to Asheville, he attended Lee Edwards High School before later graduating from Bob Jones University.
Mr. Hunter is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia James Hunter of Asheville; three children, Robert C. Hunter, Jr. also of Asheville, Mary Hunter Kuchar of Austin, TX, and Anne Hunter Powell of Athens, GA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: COVID 19 Relief, American Red Cross, or the charity of your choice.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family