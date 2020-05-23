|
|
Robert Ditmore (Dit) Williams, 92, of Hendersonville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 22, 2020 at Life Care Center of Hendersonville, following a long period of declining health.
Son of the late Marion Williams and Nellie Gosnell Williams, he was preceded in death by brothers, Andrew Williams, Walter Williams, Billy Williams and M. L. Williams; and sister, Annie Medley.
Dit is survived by his wife, Donnie A. Williams; daughter, J. Beth Williams; stepsons, Greg Albea (Julie), Hayes Albea (Jennifer), Chris Albea; grandchildren, John Albea (Caroline), Lindsay Albea Bannister (Zach, Deceased), Emily Albea Violette (Jamie), Brian Albea (Samantha), Cameron Albea, Sarah Albea, Andrea Albea Valencourt (Mike), Megan Albea Nagy (Spence); great-grandchildren, Wyatt Albea, William Violette and Eliana Vallencourt; brothers, Eugene Williams, Walker Williams (Kathy), Gilbert Williams (Carol); sisters, Judy Williams, Marie Parris (Raymond), Julia Sprouse (Rufus); many nieces and nephews; his additional family, and all the devoted employees of the World of Clothing, some of whom started working for him in the 70's.
He is also survived by stepson, Adrian Kerley (Joan) and their children, Karen, Heather, Jennifer, Chris and Mathew; stepdaughter, Brenda Wright (deceased) and her daughter, Kathy Morgan; stepdaughter, JoAnn Harrison and her children, Kenneth and Teresa, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dit served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired after 20 years with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer.
He opened the Truckstop in Saluda after he retired from the Army in 1973. As an incentive to get truck drivers to buy his fuel he would give them cigarettes when they would fill up their trucks. The drivers that did not smoke also wanted something extra, so he started giving them socks. And so began the clothing business. Dit opened the first World of Clothing in Hendersonville in 1977 and moved to the current location in 1980. Over the years Dit helped so many people whether by giving clothes, helping the elderly, giving scholarships to students, and helping the community. On November 27, 1992, Dit was presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor James Martin.
A graveside service will be at 2pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or Dana Volunteer Fire Department, 2001 Dana Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792. Both organizations were a tremendous help during the last years of Dit's life.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 23 to May 24, 2020