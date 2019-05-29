|
Dr. Robert E. Decher, 91, of Hendersonville, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Hazel Leinhardt Decher; brother, Col. John E. Decher; and grandson, Graham M. Tennent.
A member of the Class of 1951 Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Robert faithfully maintained his private veterinary practice in West Islip, Long Island, NY for forty years.
Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Joanne Clason Decher; son, Robert E. Decher; daughter Lynn D. Decher; grandson, Geoffrey C. Tennet and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 31st in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
Published in The Times-News from May 29 to May 30, 2019