Colonel Robert E. Van Giesen, age 85, of Hendersonville, NC and formerly of Gainesville, FL, died after a brief illness late Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC.
Colonel Van Giesen was born on Saturday, June 3, 1933 to the late William Orsin and Gladys (Musselman) Van Giesen. On April 23, 1954 in Kalamazoo, MI he married his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce Lee Woodruff who survives.
Colonel Van Giesen graduated from Kalamazoo Central High school in 1951 and Western Michigan University in 1954 and later received his MBA from the University of Alabama. He proudly served his country honorably for 20 years as an Army Intelligence Officer, including service in Vietnam. Further details will not be provided, as we would then have to kill you. He retired in 1975 and was then employed by Merrill Lynch for 10 years as a financial consultant.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Dr. Stephen Van Giesen and his companion, Diane of Elizabeth City, NC, Todd Van Giesen and his wife, Kathi of Asheville, NC and Dr. Susan Evans and her husband, Randy of Atlanta, GA; 2 grandchildren, Krista Van Giesen and William Evans. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Van Giesen.
A family gathering to celebrate the Colonel's life will be held in the mountains of Maggie Valley, NC later this June. Committal Services with Military Honors will be held in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA later this fall.
Memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Colonel Van Giesen to Wounded Warriors Family Support at: http://www.wwfs.org/wounded-warriors-family-support/information'giving.
Bob will be forever missed by his loving and devoted family and many friends.
Arrangements for Colonel Van Giesen are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC, 828.693.5220. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 5 to May 6, 2019