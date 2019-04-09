|
|
Robert "Bob" Eugene Pell, 84, of Etowah died on April 7, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Elizabeth House. Bob and his wife, Marijane, retired to Etowah 19 years ago from Mexico, MO.
Born in Joliet, IL, Bob was the older son of Helen and Allen Pell. As a young teen, he worked at Woodruff Golf Course where he learned to play and became a skilled golfer, lettering in both high school and college. In the Chicago area, he was a local celebrity due to winning numerous golf tournaments.
Bob was very patriotic and served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's degree in Ceramic Engineering and spent his career with A.P. Green Refractories. At retirement Bob was Director of Sales Engineering. Bob lived in the era of conducting business over golf and enjoyed club memberships wherever he lived, particularly at the most difficult course in the U.S., Oakmont Country Club.
His family will miss his quiet kindness and generosity. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marijane; their four children, Elizabeth, Linda, Rob, Jennifer; and five grandchildren, Darah, Lewis, Robert, Brianna, and Derek.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held from 4-6pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Etowah Valley Country Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The First Tee https://thefirsttee.org or Disabled American Veterans https://davhendersonvillenc.com.
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Mountain View Cremation and Funeral Care is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019