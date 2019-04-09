|
|
November 24, 1922 - March 22, 2019
Robert Francis McManus Sr., ("Bob") age 96, of Henderson County, NC died after a long and fulfilling life on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Hendersonville.
Bob was born on November 24, 1922 in Lynn, MA to the late Leda and Charles McManus. He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, his brother Charles, and his sister Eleanor. He is survived by his five children, Eileen McMinn, Robert McManus Jr., Marilyn McManus, James McManus, Kevin McManus, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Lynn Classical High School in June 1943 and went on to complete the General Electric Apprentice Program through Massachusetts Institute of Technology in April 1944. In May 1944, he joined the United States Navy and was a member of the commissioning crew on the USS Canisteo AO 99. He proudly served his country for 16 months throughout Europe and the Caribbean. Upon his return, Bob returned to General Electric where he worked for 42 years as Advance Manufacturing Engineer. He married the love of his life, Audrey Valerie Hudson, on July 30, 1949 in Lynn, MA. Bob and his family moved to Hendersonville in 1961.
Bob was always interested in aviation. In 1968 he received his flying license for single engine land plane flying. He was also a member of president of the Blue Ridge Control Miniature Aircraft Club. He also enjoyed photography and stamp collecting as hobbies. After his retirement, he volunteered with the International Executive Service Corp in Egypt in 1989. He resided in the Lake Pointe Landing community since 2007 where a memorial service was held on March 28.
They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal that can break the spirit of one Irishman who doesn't want to be broken. Bobby Sands.
Donations in Bob's memory can be made to Homeward Bound WNC at homewardboundwnc.org.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019