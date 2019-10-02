|
|
Robert G. Biddle, 92, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 20, 2019 at Elizabeth House. A native of Camden, NJ, Robert was the son of the late Robert William and Edna Louise Ferrell Biddle. He graduated from Collingswood High School and attended Temple University. Robert was a WWII Navy veteran and a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. He was a pioneer in Computer Sciences from 1957 through 1986.
Survivors include his loving wife, Madeline D. Biddle; children, Charlene Jenkins and her husband Ed, Robert G. Biddle, Jr., and Cynthia Biddle; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church with Pastor Jonathan K. Christensen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019