Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Biddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Biddle Obituary
Robert G. Biddle, 92, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 20, 2019 at Elizabeth House. A native of Camden, NJ, Robert was the son of the late Robert William and Edna Louise Ferrell Biddle. He graduated from Collingswood High School and attended Temple University. Robert was a WWII Navy veteran and a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. He was a pioneer in Computer Sciences from 1957 through 1986.
Survivors include his loving wife, Madeline D. Biddle; children, Charlene Jenkins and her husband Ed, Robert G. Biddle, Jr., and Cynthia Biddle; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church with Pastor Jonathan K. Christensen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now