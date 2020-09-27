Robert, "Bob" Hoover, 84, of Etowah, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Mission Specialty Hospital. He has been reunited with his wife, Faye Hoover, who passed away on September 25, 2011.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, a son of the late William J. Hoover and Leona Tammany Hoover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George William Hoover.
Bob obtained a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Virginia, where he earned All American player status, in 1958, as the lacrosse starting goalie. Following college, he became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, after which he worked for the DuPont Corporation until his retirement.
Dubbed "Mother Duck Bob Hoover," he tended to and rehabilitated ducks for over 30 years. He was an avid lover of all things nature, dutifully feeding and attracting wildlife such as bunnies, squirrels, birds, deer, and more to his home haven.
When he wasn't playing Saint Francis, Bob relished spending time in his vegetable garden. Most of Etowah anticipated his visits, after a harvest, as he would deliver fresh produce and the sweetest corn they ever had. He had a fervor for life, rarely meeting a stranger, and he had no trouble coming up with a tale to tell for all who were willing to listen.
Upon parting ways, Bob would often advise loved ones and friends, "Remember everything that Aunt Isabelle said," as she covered all bases. He kept it simple, and he didn't "sweat the small stuff". And, until the very end, he chose laughter over tears.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert K. Hoover, and his wife, Teresa; daughter, Laurinda Peacock and her husband, Farrow; grandchildren, Morgan and McGowan Peacock; and sister-in-law, Barbara Cregg Hoover.
A private memorial will be held at Bob's home "sanctuary" at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to the Sweeten Creek Animal and Bird Hospital, 3131 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803; WNC Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28805; or a nature charity of choice.
