Robert J. "Bob" Demartini, 99 of Lake Pointe Landing, Hendersonville, departed this world on March 7, 2019. He was born April 4, 1919 to Andrew and Regina Demartini in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Growing up in northern New Jersey, he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1941 with a degree in Business and Engineering Administration and a focus on textile technology.
In eight years with General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y., he specialized in Application Engineering of the Company's products in the textile industry.
In 1951 Bob joined Huyck Corporation, a diversified manufacturer of industrial products specializing in "paper-machine clothing" products. First as Chief Engineer, successively he moved into division General Management and the creation of new-product businesses. He then spent four years in Italy and England as Managing Director of European Operations, followed by six years as Executive VP International, responsible for all overseas subsidiaries, and retiring in 1979.
He then launched a second career by founding his own product-development company, devoted to conceiving new products for patenting and licensing to others. Titled Demartini Development
Industries and located in Raleigh, N.C., its most noteworthy product introduction is the Gutter Helmet roof-gutter cover that is currently marketed nationally.
Based in Raleigh N.C., he also joined the staff of N.C. State University as an adjunct professor to teach a new course in Introduction to Management for engineering students. He served on company and civic board there as well.
In the period 1992-95 Demartini, as Chairman, led the successful campaign to incorporate the Village of Flat Rock, forestalling its annexation by Hendersonville providing it local control over matters that previously had been the County's prerogatives.
Subsequently he led a project directed at creating a new Continuing Care Retirement Community in Flat Rock. That eventually morphed into The Legacy, now located in Mills River.
For many decades an avid Boston Red Sox fan, he also enjoyed playing golf at Kenmure and studying the history and language of Italy.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Carol; three children, Nancy Warner and husband Allen, Dr. David Demartini and wife Linda and Regina Krien; nine grandchildren; and seven great grand children.
A private celebration of his life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Safelight (Mainstay), 133 5th Ave. W,. Hendersonville, N.C. 28791.
