Robert J. Miller Obituary
Robert J. Miller, born February 21, 1926 passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Originally from Long Island, NY, Bob settled in Etowah 15 years ago with his wife Ingeborg, who died in 2008. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during WW II.
He leaves behind and will be dearly missed by many wonderful friends of whom he was very thankful and appreciated.
Per Bob's wishes there will be no service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Make a Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016.
To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
