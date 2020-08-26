Robert J. Schaefer

Loving uncle and kind friend to many, Robert Jeramiah Schaefer passed away peacefully at age 82 on August 21, in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He was born in Queens Village NY to James P. Schaefer and Amalia J. Schaefer (nee Kirsch). He was predeceased by brothers James A. Schaefer and Lawrence F. Schaefer. "Uncle Bobby" was survived by nephews Larry (Rusty), Jimmy, Peter, Billy, and Tom Schaefer and nieces Kathy Grant, Karen McCormack, Cindi Bacon, and Nancy Nolan. He will always be remembered by them as a fun and loving man. Bob first attended Seton Hall High School in Patchogue, NY and graduated from nearby East Islip High School. Bob then started his career in the US Navy. From there he enlisted in the US Coast Guard where he served 20 years as a medic and earned the rank of chief petty officer. Perhaps his greatest professional achievement was developing a triage plan for mass disasters that was later adopted by the US Navy. Stationed at Guantanamo Bay, at the USCG Loran C Station 75 miles south of the Arctic Circle,visiting Japan, and serving as chief medic on a USCG weather ship that toured the North Atlantic, Bob traveled the world, bringing home stories of his grand adventures to all nine nieces and nephews anxiously awaiting his visits. Bob spent the second half of his life in the beautiful mountains and apple orchards of Hendersonville, North Carolina in semi-retirement. His service to his community touched many lives as he helped many in need. Bob especially enjoyed being the school bus driver of many local children who because of the kindness of "Mr. Bob", were so happy and excited to go to school. Bob loved breeding Pomeranian puppies with his very dear friend Elsie Phillips who predeceased him. Memorial services will be planned in North Carolina and Long Island, New York. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.