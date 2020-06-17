Robert Joseph Roubaud, 91 passed away peacefully at Accordius Healthcare of Hendersonville on June 15, 2020.
He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He served not only in World War II, but also Korea and Viet Nam.
Robert lived in Hendersonville for over 30 years where he was involved in many different volunteer agencies related to the military including; the Marine Corps League of Hendersonville, Honor Air, as well as being a mentor to school children at Immaculata Catholic School assisting them with life skills.
Robert was loved, admired, and respected by not only his family, but also all that knew him in the Hendersonville area. He will be greatly missed, especially by his three grandchildren; Samantha, Eli, and Zoey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 2:00pm at the Chapel in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be sent to the Marine Corps League, Blueridge Detachment of Asheville/Hendersonville.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He served not only in World War II, but also Korea and Viet Nam.
Robert lived in Hendersonville for over 30 years where he was involved in many different volunteer agencies related to the military including; the Marine Corps League of Hendersonville, Honor Air, as well as being a mentor to school children at Immaculata Catholic School assisting them with life skills.
Robert was loved, admired, and respected by not only his family, but also all that knew him in the Hendersonville area. He will be greatly missed, especially by his three grandchildren; Samantha, Eli, and Zoey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 2:00pm at the Chapel in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be sent to the Marine Corps League, Blueridge Detachment of Asheville/Hendersonville.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.