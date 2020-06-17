Robert Joseph Roubaud
Robert Joseph Roubaud, 91 passed away peacefully at Accordius Healthcare of Hendersonville on June 15, 2020.
He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He served not only in World War II, but also Korea and Viet Nam.
Robert lived in Hendersonville for over 30 years where he was involved in many different volunteer agencies related to the military including; the Marine Corps League of Hendersonville, Honor Air, as well as being a mentor to school children at Immaculata Catholic School assisting them with life skills.
Robert was loved, admired, and respected by not only his family, but also all that knew him in the Hendersonville area. He will be greatly missed, especially by his three grandchildren; Samantha, Eli, and Zoey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 2:00pm at the Chapel in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be sent to the Marine Corps League, Blueridge Detachment of Asheville/Hendersonville.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.


Published in Times-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
