Robert Leroy Durham
Robert Leroy Durham, 82, of East Flat Rock, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born May 9, 1938, in Tryon, to the late Archie and Dovie Durham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Pamela Denise Durham and his brother William Doyce Durham.
Mr. Durham was a lifelong resident of Henderson County. He was a 1956 honors graduate of Flat Rock High School. During his Junior and Senior years, he enjoyed working at the A&P Grocery. In 1956 he began his career with GE Lighting. He was one of the first four tool and die maker apprentices trained in the four-year GE program, from February 1957 to February 1961. He also served in the Air Force Reserve, with one year of active duty, during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. He was Senior Manufacturing and Tooling Engineer when he retired in 1998 from his career with GE of 42 ½ years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis, bicycling, competing in trail motorcycle enduros, hunting, fishing, camping with family in scenic locations, boating and water skiing. He was a member and served as President of the local Blue Ridge Wildlife Club. In his retirement years he was a member of the GE ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He also enjoyed remodeling houses and hay farming with his John Deere tractor.
He is survived by his; wife of 57 years, Alda Jean Durham; son, William Robert Durham and his wife Maira; granddaughter Aija; sister, Margie Durham Capps; nephew, Dwayne Durham and his nieces, Rena Johnson, Sharon Capps and Phyllis Keener.
A private family service was held, with burial at Shepherd Memorial Park.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Times-News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
