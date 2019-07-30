Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirksey Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-2120
For more information about
Robert Parks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Parks


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Parks Obituary
Robert Louis Parks, 81, of Columbus, NC, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Brian Center in Weaverville.
Mr. Parks was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late James Parks and Merna Duel.
After graduating high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Parks was a mechanical engineer in the aerospace field.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Delore Ann LaCourse Parks and five brothers.
Surviving Mr. Parks are his four children, Todd (Cindy), Kevin (Siksha), Keith, and Lynn (Jen); one sister, Kathy Posler; nine grandchildren, Steven, Jennifer, Ryan, Adam, Dillon, Katie, Lindsay, Zachary, and Ferran; and five great-grandchildren, Emmalee, Ezra, Elizabeth, Emileigh, and Logan.
Memorialization will be by cremation, and Mr. Parks will be inurned at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion is honored to be serving the Parks family.
Published in The Times-News from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirksey Funeral Home
Download Now