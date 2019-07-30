|
|
Robert Louis Parks, 81, of Columbus, NC, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Brian Center in Weaverville.
Mr. Parks was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late James Parks and Merna Duel.
After graduating high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Parks was a mechanical engineer in the aerospace field.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Delore Ann LaCourse Parks and five brothers.
Surviving Mr. Parks are his four children, Todd (Cindy), Kevin (Siksha), Keith, and Lynn (Jen); one sister, Kathy Posler; nine grandchildren, Steven, Jennifer, Ryan, Adam, Dillon, Katie, Lindsay, Zachary, and Ferran; and five great-grandchildren, Emmalee, Ezra, Elizabeth, Emileigh, and Logan.
Memorialization will be by cremation, and Mr. Parks will be inurned at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion is honored to be serving the Parks family.
Published in The Times-News from July 30 to July 31, 2019