Robert "Eugene" Lyda, Sr., 89, of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, a son of the late Corbett Eugene and Josephine Lyda. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Beatrice Bates Lyda on November 22nd; and his sister, Barbara Ann Lewis.
Surviving are his three sons, Robert Eugene Lyda, Jr. (Martha) of Zirconia, Joseph Martin Lyda (Pamela) and Jonathan Matthew Lyda of Hendersonville; three grandchildren, Robbie Lyda, Lucy Newman (Josh) and Bryson Lyda; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Gabriel Newman.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Fletcher First Baptist Church with Reverend Roy Waldroup officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the AWANA Bible Fund at Fletcher First Baptist.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
