|
|
On Monday, March 23, 2020, Robert "Earl" Norwood of Hendersonville, North Carolina passed away peacefully at his home. Earl was born July 12, 1938 to Robert Don and Essie Foster Norwood and grew up in the Balfour community of Henderson County. He was raised by Mrs. Tabitha Stewart after the death of his parents at a young age. Earl attended Hendersonville High School until he became ill and was unable to finish classes. He served briefly in the United States Air Force and upon his return home, he met and married the love of his life, Evileen Parris Norwood. The two were married on December 20, 1958. With the encouragement of William Killian, Earl was proud to obtain his GED and be part of the vision that would ultimately become Blue Ridge Technical College, now known as Blue Ridge Community College. Earl became a licensed plumbing and heating contractor and established his own business, Earl Norwood Plumbing. He worked in residential and commercial plumbing across Western North Carolina for over 40 years and contributed to the residential and commercial growth of the community.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Major Theodore "Ted" Norwood.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evileen Parris Norwood; daughters, Renee Norwood Baird of Hendersonville, NC and Gina Norwood of Waynesville, NC; grandchildren, Brandon Baird (Becca Rohrer) of Denver, CO and Taylor Baird of Chattanooga, TN; niece, Opal Knotts (Alan Knotts) of White Lake, NC; and nephew, Douglas Norwood (Cathy Norwood) of Rogers, AK.
Earl loved old cars, Elvis, building things, and lifelong learning but mostly he loved his family and friends. In light of current conditions, no services are planned at this time. The family thanks Earl's caregivers from H&B Care Services, including Caroline, Brittany, Pat, Tamera, Tabitha, Sydney, Shayla, and Hospice team members. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a gift in memory of Earl to the Community Foundation of Henderson County or Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, Inc.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020