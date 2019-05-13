|
|
Robert Olen "Wylie" Jones, 55, of East Flat Rock died Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019, after an extended illness.
Mr. Jones was born on Friday, January 10, 1964 in Hendersonville to the late Robert Larry and Alice Mae (Duncan) Jones. He worked for 20 years for Wilsonart and was faithful to his Baptist beliefs.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Janice S. Jones of East Flat Rock and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be 11 o'clock Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Crab Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Travis Parker officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Zirconia Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box #231 East Flat Rock, NC 28726.
"God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you, and whispered … 'Come to Me,' with tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best."
Robert will be forever missed by his loving and devoted family and many friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home of Hendersonville. Online condolences may be shared at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 13 to May 14, 2019