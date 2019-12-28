Home

Robert Raymond Sweet, 81, of Hendersonville passed away on December 8, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was born on August 29, 1938 in Nassau, NY to the late, Raymond and Alice Sweet.
Mr. Sweet proudly served in the United States Army from 1962-1964. He was a United States Postal Service employee in Port Washington, NY and Largo, FL where he retired after thirty three years. Following his retirement he and his wife lived in Laurel Park for twenty years.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Lynn Sweet; daughter, Patricia Sweet-MacDonald and two grandchildren, Alison and Brendan MacDonald.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
