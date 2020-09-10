1/1
Robert Samuel Corbeil, Jr.
Robert Samuel Corbeil, Jr. went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020 at 62 years young. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Samuel Corbeil, Sr. and his mother, May Hamilton Garbo.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert Samuel Corbeil, III and Shawn Michael Corbeil; his siblings, Barbara Hill, Larry Hamilton, Brenda Burns, Barry Hamilton, Margaret Bolle and Leon Corbeil; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held September 12, 2020 at 2pm. It will be held at Shaws Creek Baptist Church, 91 Shaws Creek Road, Hendersonville, NC 28791.

Published in Times-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Shaws Creek Baptist Church
