Robert Stannard Jones
1931 - 2020
COLUMBUS- Robert Stannard Jones died on July 12, 2020 at Tryon Estates in Columbus, NC from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Bob was born on September 22, 1931 in Waterbury, Connecticut. He graduated from Choate School and Yale University. He attended Officer Candidate School and served in the Navy from 1955 to 1958. He graduated from Harvard Business School in 1960 with an MBA. Bob spent most of his professional career at the pharmaceutical company Hoffmann La Roche in Nutley, NJ.
Bob and his wife, Ellen, retired to Hendersonville, NC and lived in the Cummings Cove community for 18 years before moving to Columbus, NC. Bob was proud of his family, Robert Stannard Jones, Jr. and wife Julie, Brian Sandstrom Jones, and Diane Jones Smith and husband, Chris and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Howard Jones and Ruth Angrave Jones; brother, Edwin Howard Jones, Jr; and sisters, Marion Jones and Helen Costen; and brothers-in-law, William Costen and Rudolph Sanstrom.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ellen Sandstrom Jones; and sisters-in-law, Doris Sandstrom, June Hagadorn, and Evelyn Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be privately held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
