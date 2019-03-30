|
Robert Vance "Bob" Thompson Jr., 81, of Saluda N.C., passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert V. Thompson Sr. and Aleen Thompson, and a sister Margaret Causby.
Bob was a member of the Saluda Masonic Lodge where he served two terms as Master. He was an employee of General Electric for 22 years, and a member of West Hendersonville Baptist Church. Bob loved farming, fishing, landscaping, and was an avid card player. He had a great love of all animals.
Bob will be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. His granddaughter was his pride and joy.
Much love and thanks goes to all of the staff at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation for the excellent care of my daddy. Each person who interacted with him and spent time with him, made his life better.
A special thank you to Andrea Green for the love , compassion, and kindness in the care she provided. Also, a special thank you to Kande Newman for her love and support.
He is survived by his daughter Diane Moore; a granddaughter Tasha Moore; a brother David Thompson; and sister Helen Thompson; and loving partner Colleen Purvis.
The family plans a private celebration of his life at a later date.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019