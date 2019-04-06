|
August 14, 1945-April 2, 2019
Bob Wilson took his first heavenly breath on April 2nd after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer. He fought the good fight until the end. He fought without complaint and with a sense of humor. He was slow to anger and truly had the patience of Job.
He loved Fords, Westerns, his family and his church. Most of all, he loved his wife, of 47 years, Judy Ann. His unconditional love for her was obvious. He was a man of few words, but when he did speak, it was either meaningful or funny. He had a great love for the children of the family and they could not wait to get their nickname from Uncle Bob.
He served his country proudly in the Army. He also served his church as a deacon for 30 plus years.
He had many family members who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Carry Wilson. His brothers and sisters, Owen Wilson, Harvey Wilson Lewis Wilson, Carolyn McCrain Virginia Edney and Brenda Wilson.
He is survived by sisters, Marie Wilson and Reba Wehunt.
His daughter Margie Gordon and her husband Dennis. Their sons Andy and his wife Rachel and Cody and his wife Morgan. As well as four grandchildren, Ryker, Lane, Sawyer and Paisley. Poppy and Nana's side kicks that visited often, Olivia and Knox Beddingfield.
His sister in law, Geraldine Heatherly, brother in law Scotty Heatherly and his wife Judy, brother in law Junior Heatherly and his wife Peggy, sister in law Marylou Bishop and her husband Larry. They were all like sisters and brothers to him. All of his nieces and nephews, who he loved like they were his own and they loved him as well.
His visitation will be held at Mountain View Baptist church in Zirconia, N.C. at 2pm on April 7th, 2019. The celebration of life service will follow at 3pm. Donald Roseboro Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, Zirconia, N.C.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 6, 2019