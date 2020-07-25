Roberta ""Bobbie"" Schmittner passed away at Elizabeth House on July 7, 2020 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Hiebler, her nephew, Michael Hiebler and his family, and her niece, Nancy Hiebler, aunt and uncle Dorothy and Arnold Friedenreich, and many loving cousins. Bobbie was predeceased by her parents, Marie Burkhardt Schmittner and Wesley Schmittner, as well as her paternal father, Robert John Christatos, who passed when she was a young child.
Bobbie was born in New York City on November 8, 1944 and grew up in northern New Jersey, and then moved to Miami, Florida where she worked at Solar Turbines for over 30 years. When she retired, she moved to Hendersonville, NC, where she spent many years caring for her mother. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Mollie, who brought sheer joy to her every day. Bobbie brought much happiness to her niece and nephew when they were children, often inventing fun loving stories that made them smile. Her constant smile and her sense of humor will be missed.
A graveside burial will be held Monday, July 27, at 3 PM at Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery in Fletcher.
Shuler Funeral Hom is assisting the family.