Rodney McKinnley Justus, age 48, of Rutherfordton, died Sunday, February 3,
2019, at Rutherford Regional Medical Center.
Rodney was a native of Henderson County. He graduated from East Henderson
High School class of 1989. He was the archery coach for the Polk County
Archery Team. Rodney worked for Derbyshire Land Company for the past 12
years.
He is survived by his loving wife; Angela L. Justus.; One Daughter: McKinnley Justus; Two Sons: Joshua Thomas and his wife Jordan, Kelsy Justus and his wife Megan; His Mother: Elizabeth Justus; Granddaughter: Jensyn Thomas; Grandson: Mason Hicks; And two expected grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Friday, February 8,
2019 at McMahan's Funeral Home. The memorial service will be 5:00 PM,
Friday, February 8, 2019 at McMahan's Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the GoFundMe page.
