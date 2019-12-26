|
|
Rodney Orr Lohman, 87, died from cancer on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Rodney passed away in the evening at home with his wife and 2 sons. Rodney faced the last months of his life with quiet strength and a sense of humor. His family thanks the compassionate care of Four Seasons Hospice. His wife also wishes to express her thanks and gratitude to their many bridge friends.
Rodney was a native of Hendersonville, a Navy veteran, and a Clemson Alumni. He graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1951, and Clemson in 1958 as a mechanical engineer. He retired from Union Carbide in 1986. After retiring he worked 15 years as a contract project manager for various companies in Marietta, Ohio including Aramco and Shell Oil.
Rodney returned to Hendersonville in 2000. Since returning to Hendersonville he made many friends being part of Western Square Dancing, playing bridge, and participating in the activities of the Airstream Club, as well as reconnecting with high school friends from Hendersonville High School. Rodney was active in the Airstream Travel Club in both Ohio and North Carolina, and spent many winters after retirement in Florida at the Airstream Park.
Rodney leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Barbara, his sons Rodney Jr., and Brigmon, their wives Robin and Barbara, and his grandchildren Josh, Leda, Ginger, Ramona, Brigid, and his great granddaughter Kaylie.
Rodney was a private person and insisted he did not want a funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rodney's memory to the Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservices or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019