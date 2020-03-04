|
SALUDA- Roger Bares of Saluda, NC, formerly of Riverside, IL died on February 26 at age 80. A friend wrote, "Roger was one of the most eclectic and world savvy persons we have known. My first encounter with him showed a straightforward, ethical businessman. Later we learned of his love for his wife and their children, his interest in military history, slot car competition, love of European cars and, of course, the Noble Grape- and ultimately cooking. A Renaissance man!" He was Dad to six, Papa to eight and their partners, a brother and uncle, a friend, a writer, a Marine- well traveled, generous and humble. At his request, his body was donated to science. He wanted no memorial, just hoped everyone would party on.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020