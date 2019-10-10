|
Rolla E Rogers, Jr., 86, of Flat Rock, passed away October 9, 2019. Rolla was born in Washington County, Illinois a son of the late Rolla E. Rogers, Sr and Hulda Meier Rogers. He is preceded in death by his brother Russell A. Rogers.
Rolla graduated from Southern Illinois University with a major in Finance and Marketing. He was a self-employed small business owner in Henderson County for 42 years. Rolla was charitable with his time and talents. He was a member of Oasis Masonic Lodge No. 416 A.F. & A.M. and Oasis Temple. Rolla was a member of the Hendersonville Shrine Club as well as numerous statewide clubs and units. Illustrious Sir, Rolla was honored to serve as Potentate of The Oasis Shriners in 2005. He later served on the Board of Governors for the Shrine Hospital for Children in Greenville, SC where he was appointed to the position of Emeritus Member in recognition of his many years of dedicated service.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary L. Rogers. Five children - Sara Augustin and husband, Dan of Oakdale, PA; Sonia Kirdahy and husband, Tom of Edinboro, PA; Sheryl Bannister and husband, Bryan of Edinboro, PA; Rolla E. Rogers, III of Etowah; Robert Rogers and wife, Layla of Hendersonville; Eleven grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great-great children.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, care of the Hendersonville Shrine Club, PO Box 1901, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019