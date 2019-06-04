|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Roma Mae Scoggins, 84, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday June 1, 2019. Born August 28, 1934 in Danville VA, she was the wife of the late Ernest Scoggins, Jr., and the daughter of the late David Lee and Lillie Mae Cantrell.
Roma was a hair stylist for 65 years, with 45 of those years at Pinewood Styling and 44 years with Merle Norman Cosmetics. Other than spending time with her family, her greatest pleasure came from showing women how beautiful they are through giving women makeovers and teaching them how to properly care for their complexion in applying conditioner and makeup.
Mrs. Scoggins is survived by a sister Flora Elaine McAfee and husband A.C. of Mesquite TX; four nephews Ashley Craig McAfee, David L Cantrell (Cathy), Jay Cantrell (Temple), and Chris Cantrell (Grace); four nieces Shelia E. Branyon (Paul), Katherine E. Jones, Kimberly Small, and Christie R. Westbrook (Mark); a great niece Kandis Walker and a host of other great nieces and nephews; and many surrogate grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Ernest Scoggins III and a brother William Cantrell.
The family will receive friends 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel with a Rosary Service at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in the Historical Church, officiated by Father David Whitman.
