Ronald Charles "Ron Jovi" DiPietro, 53, of Hendersonville went home to his heavenly father on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. He was born in California on February 18, 1966.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marjorie "Peggy" DiPietro. Survivors include his son, Chaz Hughes; second parents adopted by Ron, Gary and Sharon Moore; brothers: Sam Kane and his wife Dorothy, Danny Kane and his wife Doreen; sisters: Laurie Kane and her husband Steve Ayling, Teresa Moore; along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Sabrina Cagle.
He was originally from Long Island, New York before moving to North Carolina in the eighties. He was one of a kind and full of life. He played hockey in New York. Once moving to North Carolina, he quickly became known as the best graphics designer around, especially for race cars. No one's graphics even compared to his and he has been the go to guy for race car drivers throughout the South East for the past thirty years. Even after becoming a quadriplegic, he was still able to design graphics better than anyone. He became an inspiration to many with his continued love for life and positivity. He aspired to give as many people hope as he could, and he was very successful with that goal. He lived life to the fullest and made an impact on everyone who crossed his path.
He was a joy to be around and full of love and laughter. He will be greatly missed by many but we are happy that he is now walking again in heaven and able to draw amazing designs again with his working hands.
We would like to thank the staff at Pardee Hospital and Four Seasons Palliative Care for the great care and compassion you provided to Ron and our family.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Pastor Thomas Glenn officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Thos. Shepherd and Son.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019