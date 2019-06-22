|
|
COLUMBUS, NC- Ronald E. Smith, beloved husband and father, died June 19, 2019 in his home.
Ron was born in 1943 in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Buffalo Bob Smith and Mildred C. Smith.
He is survived by Rosemary, his spouse of 54 years; his son, Robert D. Smith and wife Daphne of Glen Rock, NJ; his daughter Meg and husband Dan Read of Wilmington, NC. There are five grandchildren; Madelyn, Gabrielle and Patrick Smith, and James and Bennett Read. He also leaves two brothers; Dr. Robin Smith and his wife, Connie of San Diego, CA and Christopher Smith and his wife, Christine of Hendersonville, NC.
In 1992 he retired as Vice President from Morgan Stanley Corporation, NY. He then moved to the Polk County area with his wife Rosemary to start the next chapter of their lives together. They settled in Columbus where Ron became an integral part of the Morgan Chapel Village Home Owners' Association.
He became an active member of the Tryon Presbyterian Church. Ron loved his volunteer work with Hospice of the Carolina Foothills where he was recognized with the "Governor's Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service" in 2001. He served as chairman of the board for many years, helping to build the Smith Phayer Hospice House.
He was an avid sportsman who loved baseball, golf, fly fishing, and skeet shooting. Ron was an exceptional musician who enjoyed sharing his love of music through his guitar.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Tryon Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to The SECU Center for Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803 or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News from June 22 to June 23, 2019