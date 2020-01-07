|
|
December 11, 1963 - January 2, 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Haug, 56, of Henderson County, NC died unexpectedly late Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020 after a brief illness at his home in Hendersonville, NC.
Mr. Haug was born on Wednesday, December 11, 1963 in Asheville, NC to Rudolf H. and Valerie A. (Watts) Haug of Hendersonville. He was a 1982 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School of Asheville, NC. He was a talented Goldsmith and had worked in the family jewelry business for 22 years. Ronnie was an animal lover, who also loved motorcycles, playing the drums and martial arts.
In addition to his parents he leaves behind to cherish his memory his sisters, Melody (Haug) Crawford of San Francisco, CA and Yvonne (Haug) Hill and her husband, Douglas A. of Hendersonville. Other survivors include two nephews, Ryan Q. Crawford of Tryon, NC and Sean A. Hill of Hendersonville. And he will be greatly missed by his best friend and dog, Frankie.
A gathering to celebrate Mr. Haug's life will be held Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 at The Lodge at Flat Rock, 42 McMurray Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be offered to, Blue Ridge Humane Society, 1214 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC, 28792 or to First Contact Ministries, Post Office Box #2886, Hendersonville, NC, 28793.
Ronnie will be forever missed by his loving and devoted family and many close friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC. (828) 692-9188. Online condolences may be shared at Forestlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020