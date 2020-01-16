|
Rosa Lee Stepp Corn, age 89, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at Henderson Assisted Living.
Rosa was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina, to Bertie King Stepp and Grayson Stepp, and graduated from Dana High School. She moved to Palatka, Florida, in 1951, then returned to Hendersonville, North Carolina, in 2016.
Rosa was preceded in death by both of her parents, and by her husband, Harold Zeb Corn, who was also known as Charlie Corn.
She is survived by her children, Larry Corn and his spouse, Vicky, of Palatka, Florida, and Janet Corn Spalding of Hendersonville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Cassady Lee Wright, Brett Michael Corn, and Lyndsey Corn Wilkinson; great-grandchildren Grayson Wright, Brett Michael Corn, Jr., and Macey Wilkinson; siblings Bud Stepp and his spouse Mable, and Mary Fisher, all of Hendersonville, North Carolina
A Memorial Service for Rosa will be held at two o'clock the afternoon of January 18, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The Reverend Steven Blanton will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice (571 South Allen Road in Flat Rock, North Carolina).
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020