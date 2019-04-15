|
Rosa Marie Thomas, 76, of Fletcher, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A native of Hickory, NC she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Rosa McRee Hass. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Smith, Inez Alexander, and Rhonda Mull.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Kent Thomas;
children, Scott (Becky) Thomas, Mark (Laura) Thomas, Stacy (Bruce) Duncan, and Tracy (David) Duncan; sister, Margaret Townsend; grandchildren, Sarah Taylor, Emily Crabtree, Chelsea Hall, Melissa Entwhistle, Laura Massie, Meredith and Eliza Thomas, Gabriel King, Stephanie Swift, Jessica Thomas, Travis Strickland, Samantha Andrews, and Elizabeth Shawver and many great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday, April 16th in the Sanctuary of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville with Rev. Allen Rash officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn is assisting the family. Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guest book.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019