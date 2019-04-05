|
|
Rosa McCall Williams, 90, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
She was born in Transylvania County and lived in Henderson County most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles J. Williams; her parents, William Elbert McCall and Susie Jane Owen McCall; brothers, Emmett (Inez), Lloyd (Reba), Lawrence and William Boyd; sisters, Hassie McCall Young (Steven) and Beulah McCall (Ed).
She retired from Taylor Instruments after 17 years of service.
She is survived by two sons, J.C. Williams (Cynthia) of Mountain Home and Billy Williams (Janice) of Hendersonville; two daughters, Gale Williams Huntley (Sam) of Flat Rock and Debbie Justice of Hendersonville; six grandchildren, John (Kim), Lesley (Slade), Jeffrey (Dee Dee), Shannon (Jo), Mark and Julie (Joey); great grandchildren, Alex, Connor, Nicholas, Morgan, William, Abbi, Austin, Max, Benjamin, Drew and Skylar and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at Mtn. Home Baptist Church where she was a member with Rev. Craig Garren officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019