Rosemary Cawthorn Strickland, 65, died February 21, 2019 in Denton, Texas. She was born December 21, 1953 to Eugene and June (Gaddy) Cawthorn of Fairview, NC.
Rosemary is survived by her husband Jody Strickland , children Matt and Kelli Howard, parents Eugene and June (Gaddy)Cawthorn, brothers Rick and Roger Cawthorn, sister Rhonda Cawthorn, and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. Biltmore Church 135 Clayton Rd., Arden followed by a reception for family and friends.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019