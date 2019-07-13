|
|
Roxana White died in Hendersonville on July 11, 2019 at age 74 from complications caused by the rare neurological disease, corticobasal degeneration (CBD).
She was born in Waupaca, WI on January 23, 1945. She is preceded in death by parents Howard and Stella Barrington; a niece, Sharon and a nephew Joe. She began her nursing career at Stanford University Hospital in NICU and ended it in the Medical Oncology Unit in Bedford, TX. She attended the University of KY and received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in 1985. Volunteering has always been important to her. Through the years she has volunteered at several hospice organizations, the family violence counseling center in Arlington, TX, the Blue Ridge Literacy Council (BRLC) and her church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hendersonville (UUFH). At the UUFH she served as chair of the membership committee, as a pastoral associate and as on-site manager of the ESL program for Head Start mothers.
Roxana is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ron White; a son, Benjamin (Jenifer) and grandchildren Jacob and Sierra in San Antonio, TX; a brother, Dennis of MO; a sister Debbie of NC and niece and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated and no service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the UUFH endowment fund (409 E. Patterson Street Hendersonville, NC 28739 or a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Times-News from July 13 to July 14, 2019