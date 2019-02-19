|
Roy Leonard Wright, Jr., 73, of Hendersonville, transitioned on February 18, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1945 to the late Roy L. Wright, Sr. and Laura Katherine Johnson Wright. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Louise Wright Lance and baby brother Jerry Lane Wright.
Len graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1963, attended Blanton's Business College 1965-1967 and graduated from Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, SC in 1979. He served in the US Army from 1967-1969 during the Vietnam Era. He started work at 14 at Western Carolina Produce and retired in 2006. He also worked in Mount Vernon, GA and Homestead and Florida City, Florida. He was a member of RAPHA House in Mills River. He is survived by his favorite brother-in-law Harold Lance. Len was loved by family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at Shuler Funeral Home on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charles George VA Medical Center, c/o Voluntary Services General Purpose Fund, 1100 Tunnel Rd. Asheville, NC. 28805.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019