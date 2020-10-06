1/
Roy Stevenson Mills
Roy Stevenson Mills, 73, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pardee Hospital.
A native of Roanoke Rapids, NC, he was the son of the late Clemmon Franklin Mills and Elma Wilson Mills.
Roy was an U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Hendersonville V.F.W. Post 5206 and a member of the Hendersonville American Legion Post 77. Roy retired in 2009 from Continental Teves after 20 years of employment. He was of the Christian faith.
Roy is survived by two sisters, Rosie Martin of Hendersonville and Elsie Koch of Jamesville, VA; two brothers, Thomas Mills and Ray Mills both of Etowah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Travis Parker and Rev. William Heatherly officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's memory to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
