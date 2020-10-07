Ruby Freeman

Ruby Jean Cannon Freeman, 87, of Hendersonville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Universal Healthcare. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Connie Devotion Cannon and Gracie Bell Hyder Cannon.
Ruby retired from General Electric (GE) with over thirty years of service and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Edneyville. She had a lifelong interest in weaving handmade rugs, placemats, etc. from loopers. Following her retirement from GE, she devoted herself to this hobby, having a second career as a weaver. Her prized rugs and placemats are found in homes all over the world. Ruby was an excellent cook, and her dishes were always highly anticipated both at family gatherings and at home. She was a generous and caring wife, mother, and friend to many.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Wade Lee Freeman; and four brothers: Tommy, Talmadge, Billy, and Kenneth Cannon.
She is survived by her son, Benny Freeman and his wife, Laura, of Austin, TX; her seven younger sisters: Jackie, Dean, Patsy, Doris, Connie, Martha and Gail, two brothers: Larry and Jerry; and a grandson: Christopher.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery, 1659 St. Paul's Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792. Pastor Dan Blackwell will officiate.
Shuler Funeral Home, 125 Orr's Camp Road, Hendersonville is in charge of the arrangements.
